Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,136 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,627,251 shares of company stock worth $412,103,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

