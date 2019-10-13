Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,745 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 416,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,090,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 184,721 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OGE opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

