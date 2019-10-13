Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,664 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 65,249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,576,000 after buying an additional 145,025 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Brown & Brown by 58.1% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 164,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,533.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

