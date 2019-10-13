Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CF Industries by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Barclays set a $57.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rowe boosted their price target on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

NYSE CF opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $5,099,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

