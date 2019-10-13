Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 30,334 Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $37.41 on Friday. Krystal Biotech Inc has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a current ratio of 49.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

