Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $417,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 487,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 28.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hometrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.