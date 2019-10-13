Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,417 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 76.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.09 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

