Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Talos Energy worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

TALO stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $987.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $49.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.