Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of National Presto Industries worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 83,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 185.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 114.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,222,000 after buying an additional 247,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.33. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $133.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

