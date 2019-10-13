Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 80,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $36.51 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

