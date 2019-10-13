Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.99. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $465.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OSUR. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

