Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $916,000 Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

