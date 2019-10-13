Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,756 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AppFolio Inc has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 1.18.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $48,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,094.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,201 shares of company stock worth $3,454,273. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

