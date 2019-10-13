Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 57,165 Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,165 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Telaria were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telaria by 45.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 167,645 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telaria during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telaria during the second quarter worth about $1,421,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telaria during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telaria by 397.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 157,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLRA opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Telaria Inc has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.59 million, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telaria Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

TLRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

