Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pareteum Corporation is a provider of mobile software defined network architecture platforms for the telecommunications industry. The company empowers Mobile Network Operators, Virtual Operators, Enablers and Aggregators with a full suite of applications, superior industry expertise and high quality customer service. Pareteum Corporation, formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp., is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEUM. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on Pareteum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Pareteum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Pareteum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pareteum from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.14.

Pareteum stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Pareteum has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 357.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the second quarter worth $5,195,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the first quarter worth $5,849,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 867,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

