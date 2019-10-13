PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of PBF Energy worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3,212.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $27.18 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 538,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $12,467,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

