PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of PCM worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PCM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCM by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCM by 85.8% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 118,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM during the second quarter worth $2,959,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM during the second quarter worth $2,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

PCMI stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. PCM Inc has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. PCM had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $548.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

