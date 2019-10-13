Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,852.90 ($24.21).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,852.50 ($24.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,937.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,036.98. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 31.70 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

