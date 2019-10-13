PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about PG&E (NYSE:PCG) have been trending very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PG&E earned a coverage optimism score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected PG&E's ranking:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. ValuEngine upgraded PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

PCG stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. PG&E has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

