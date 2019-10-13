Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDM. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 422,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,133. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,844,000 after buying an additional 187,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,085,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 225,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,464,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 312.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 981,685 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

