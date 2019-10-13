Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.49. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,474,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 97,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

