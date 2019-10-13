Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 30th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPSI stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a positive return on equity of 49.21% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

