Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Plains GP worth $54,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,393 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,216,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,149,000 after acquiring an additional 119,525 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,895,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,790,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 484,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

PAGP opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

