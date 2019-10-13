Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 11.1%

Playfair Mining Ltd (CVE:PLY) shares were down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 88,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

About Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. The company explores for tungsten and gold. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in Ox Mountain Gold property located in County Sligo, Ireland.

