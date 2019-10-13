Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) PT Set at $30.00 by Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluralsight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

PS opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin acquired 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,906 and sold 112,995 shares valued at $3,146,014. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 761.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,964 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,888,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

