Point Loma Resources (CVE:PLX) Stock Price Down 23.8%

Shares of Point Loma Resources Ltd (CVE:PLX) traded down 23.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 100,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 73,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

Point Loma Resources (CVE:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Point Loma Resources Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Point Loma Resources Company Profile (CVE:PLX)

Point Loma Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company holds interests in approximately 160,000 net acres and has an inventory of opportunities in the Mannville, Nordegg, Banff, and Duvernay Shale formations in west central Alberta.

