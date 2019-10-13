Polar Capital’s (POLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 512 ($6.69) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($8.21). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 523.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 553.63. The company has a market capitalization of $493.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.55.

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.53), for a total transaction of £662,400 ($865,542.92).

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

