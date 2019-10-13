Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 59,308 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,079,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,348,986 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 434,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polymet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the period.

About Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

