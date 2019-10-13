PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PQ Group by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

