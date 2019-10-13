Preben Prebensen Sells 149,204 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen sold 149,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.52), for a total transaction of £1,885,938.56 ($2,464,312.77).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Preben Prebensen bought 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, with a total value of £154.32 ($201.65).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,337.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,416.08. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,614 ($21.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) target price (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.45)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price (up previously from GBX 1,450 ($18.95)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($19.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,529.22 ($19.98).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

