Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,987 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 119,128 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 220,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

