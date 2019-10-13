Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,993 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Legg Mason stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

