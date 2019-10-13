Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 13.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $869,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,690 shares of company stock worth $1,756,043 over the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.40 million, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of -0.37. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.