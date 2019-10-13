Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.20 Million Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 107.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $461.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

