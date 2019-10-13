Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 266.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 150,696 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,304,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 119,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 96.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 90,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $3,061,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.97%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

