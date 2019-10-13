Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $929,000 Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $3,153,460. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

