Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,038,330 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,038,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Sandstorm Gold worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAND. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 523,870 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,746,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 122,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,071,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.