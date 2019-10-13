Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Stock Price Down 23.3%

Prime Global Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PGCG)’s stock price fell 23.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Prime Global Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCG)

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in real estate and plantation businesses in Malaysia. The company acquires, develops, manages, operates, and sells commercial and residential real estate properties, primarily in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. It also cultivates and sells of oil palm to third party oil mill processors, refineries, and product manufacturers; and manages and operates durian plantation.

