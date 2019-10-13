ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stake Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,272 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 211.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

