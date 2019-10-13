Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus upped their target price on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total value of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 36.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,050,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,612,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Storage by 31.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,681,000 after purchasing an additional 945,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,337,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,162,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,105,000 after purchasing an additional 341,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $245.96 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.32 and a 200-day moving average of $240.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

