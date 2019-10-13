Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q BioMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.87. Q BioMed has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Q BioMed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

