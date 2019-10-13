Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Quaker Chemical worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $157.38 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.79.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

