Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RARX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ:RARX opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $350,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,045.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $277,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,624. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

