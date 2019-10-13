Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €654.00 by Deutsche Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €654.00 ($760.47) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAA. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) target price on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €571.00 ($663.95).

FRA RAA opened at €629.00 ($731.40) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €641.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €601.08. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

