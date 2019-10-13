Red 5 (ASX:RED) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.34 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.34 ($0.24), approximately 9,373,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.33 ($0.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of $416.85 million and a P/E ratio of -111.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Mark Williams 812,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Red 5 (ASX:RED)

Red 5 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

