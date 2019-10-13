Regent Pacific Properties (CVE:RPP) Trading Down 13.3%

Regent Pacific Properties Inc. (CVE:RPP)’s share price dropped 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.25.

About Regent Pacific Properties (CVE:RPP)

Regent Pacific Properties Inc operates as a real estate development and investment company in Canada. Its investment property is located in Edmonton, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Regent Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regent Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.