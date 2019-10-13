Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 257,123 Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,123 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Todaro purchased 100,000 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WYY opened at $0.34 on Friday. WidePoint Co. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

