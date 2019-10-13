Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 28,700 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Trilogy Metals worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Selz Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 11,571,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,675 shares during the period.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.54 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.