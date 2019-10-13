Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

