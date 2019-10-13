Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $451,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3,564.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,619,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after buying an additional 1,574,956 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 495,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 733,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1,023.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 123,848 shares during the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $50.04.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

